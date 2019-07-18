Trials Canceled, Case Closed in Mandan Officer-Involved Shooting

Jury trials were canceled for the suspect in the case of an officer-involved shooting, back in October of 2018.

27-year-old Jared Galusha was sentenced in Morton County Court last week. The judge agreed to drop the Reckless Endangerment charge.

Galusha originally pled not guilty for the second charge: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. On July 10th, he changed his plea to guilty.

In Burleigh County, he was found guilty of Fleeing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Suspension for the fourth time in five years.

Galusha was sentenced to three years of jail time in total, for all offenses. He will get credit for time served.