Two arrested after meth, drug paraphernalia found during house search

Crime Tracker

Two people were arrested after police searched their home and say they found approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun.

According to a press release, the Dickinson Police Department, the Southwest Narcotics Task Force and North Dakota Parole and Probation officers conducted the search of Richard Reed Jr. and Caryn Reed’s home on March 5. They say multiple children were in the home at the time of the search, when they found the drugs and gun.

Richard, 51, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while in the possession of a firearm, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment.

Caryn, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while in the possession of a firearm, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the Stark County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted.

