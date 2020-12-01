Two arrested after recent string of package thefts in Dickinson

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson Police arrested two people on Monday for their alleged involvement in the recent string of package thefts throughout Dickinson over the past few weeks.

According to police, Mathew Lenoir, 35, and Denae Tormaschy, 31, were arrested after a search of a related residence lead to the recovery of a large amount of stolen property related to the stolen packages.

Police said they were able to find the stolen packages through investigative work and the community’s help.

If any Dickinson resident had an overdue or undelivered package within the past few weeks and believe you may be a victim of one of these thefts, you are asked to call the Dickinson Police Department’s non-emergency line at 701-456-7759.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

Covid Comeback Stories

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Negotiations over NDAA bill still ongoing

2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide

KX Convo: Jason Wahl

Practices Resume

Pop Up Gallery

Air Purification

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/30

Mask Makers

Christmas Needs

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss