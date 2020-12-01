Two arrested after recent string of package thefts in Dickinson

Dickinson Police arrested two people on Monday for their alleged involvement in the recent string of package thefts throughout Dickinson over the past few weeks.

According to police, Mathew Lenoir, 35, and Denae Tormaschy, 31, were arrested after a search of a related residence lead to the recovery of a large amount of stolen property related to the stolen packages.

Police said they were able to find the stolen packages through investigative work and the community’s help.

If any Dickinson resident had an overdue or undelivered package within the past few weeks and believe you may be a victim of one of these thefts, you are asked to call the Dickinson Police Department’s non-emergency line at 701-456-7759.