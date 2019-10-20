Two Arrested After Shots Were Fired in Velva

Two Velva residents were arrested after shots were fired in Velva Sunday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m. the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-11 call after gunshots were heard within the City of Velva.

Deputies found multiple shell casings around a vehicle at the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant, they also located a handgun.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, some type of altercation broke out as a result of the gunfire and the commotion it caused.

Two Velva residents were taken into custody and charged with Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, Reckless Endangerment, and Terrorizing.

Deputies say no one was injured during the incident.