BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck man, Jordan Eaglechasing, and a man from Morgaffin, SD, Daunte Archambault, were arrested last night after they broke into Captain Jack’s Liquor Land in South Bismarck and stole a variety of different bottles of alcohol.

According to the arresting affidavit, the two men used a baseball bat to break a window on the side of the store after unsuccessfully trying to break down the front door around 10:30 p.m. last night.

After entering the building, the burglar alarm was set off and the two quickly grabbed an assortment of alcohol and left, according to documents.

Police then responded to the store at about 10:40 p.m., located the damage done by the two men, and spoke with the manager who shared surveillance video and estimated that roughly $200 worth of alcohol was stolen with $2,000-$3,000 worth of damage was done to the store.

After watching video of the incident, police were able to identify Eaglechasing and Archambault due to one of the responding officers dealing with them on a call that occurred earlier that night.

Police then located the two men and found what they believed to be the stolen alcohol which included:

1 liter of Cruzan Raspberry Rum

1 liter of Cruzan Banana Rum

2 liters of Bacardi Pineapple Rum

1 liter of Bacardi Lime Rum

A can of Mike’s Cranberry

375 ml of Goldschlager

A bottle of Maker’s Mark Whiskey

A bottle of E&J Brandy

Both men were then arrested and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center where they are currently being charged with Burglary (Class C Felony).