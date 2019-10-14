Two Arrested in Mandan While Attempting to Rob a Home

Mandan Police were dispatched to Twin City Estates at 10:34 a.m. on Sunday morning for the report of a burglary.

The homeowner was not home at the time, but a neighbor noticed two people breaking in and called the homeowner. The homeowner then called the police.

The burglars were a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Mandan.

The two had locked themselves inside the home when police arrived, and officers had to force their way into the home.

The man and woman were arrested without incident this morning. They are currently being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.