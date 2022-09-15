WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — Two Watford City residents were arrested on Wednesday after a domestic violence incident led to shots fired in the parking lot at the Boulder Ridge Apartment Complex at 909 Park Ave West.

According to the Watford City Police Department, police responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire occurring at the apartment around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14. Upon arrival, police were met by numerous individuals in the apartment.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a social gathering of friends was occurring in the apartment. A domestic violence situation broke out in the bathroom of the apartment, which then led to the parking lot of the building.

While outside, a 22-year-old Watford City man walked outside the patio door and fired seven rounds from a handgun into the ground, and then fled the scene on foot. Officers would later locate the man who was still in possession of the handgun.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:

Terrorizing

Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference

Discharge of a Firearm with City Limits

Police also took a 25-year-old Watford City woman into custody for the following charges:

False Information to Law Enforcement

Simple Assault Domestic Violence

Police did not report any injuries from the incident.

Other individuals were arrested during this investigation on charges not directly related to the shooting.

The Watford City Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.