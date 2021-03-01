Two arrested Sunday after reports of a gunshot and an attempt to flee Bismarck police

Sounds of a gunshot early Sunday morning led to a car and foot chase, resulting in the arrest of two Bismarck residents on a variety of charges.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers in the area of 1400 Interchange Avenue reportedly heard a gunshot.

The officers located a vehicle near the sound of the gunshot and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle took off and led police on a brief chase into a parking lot in the 1000 block of East Internstate Avenue.

The occupants of the car then fled on foot before finally being caught by police.

A handgun was located along the roadway where the vehicle had tried to elude authorities. According to police, the gun had previously been reported as stolen out of Fargo.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Bismarck man, and the passenger, a 28-year-old female, were arrested and are being held at the Bismarck-Mandan Detention Center.