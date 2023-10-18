BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 20-year-old Bismarck man, Elijah Infante, and a 21-year-old Mandan man, Marcus Johnson, have each been charged with 8 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference following a string of drive-by shootings in Burleigh County over the weekend.

According to the arresting affidavit, the shootings occurred at eight different locations throughout Burleigh County overnight from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., on October 14 and 15.

The two men shot out windows at several residences and shot at several vehicles. One such incident stood out in particular involving the men shooting at the side of a resident’s home with one of the bullets traveling into the room of a 1-year-old and missing them by roughly three feet.

While investigating the various incidents, police found a pattern of .22 caliber ammunition at every scene. It was also noted that each of the residences that were shot at were occupied at the time of the shooting.

After an investigation by law enforcement, Infante and Johnson were identified as the suspects and stated that the two had been drinking and did not remember everything that well.

The two are currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on 8 Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony).