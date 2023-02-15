WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Watford City Police Department (WCPD) has detained two individuals after shots were fired on Tuesday evening.

According to the WCPD, at about 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 500 block of 2nd Street Northeast. With assistance from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect vehicle was located in the area of 4th Avenue Northeast and Prairie Hills Road, and the two suspects inside were detained. No injuries were reported during the shooting, and only property damage was observed to have occurred.

During the investigation, it was determined that a previous shooting related to this specific incident had also taken place along Fox Hills Parkway. At the time, the Watford City Police reports there is no danger to the public, and that the series of events are isolated and directly related to those involved.

The Watford City Police Department has identified all suspects and victims of these multiple incidents and is working on completing a more thorough investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-842-2280.