Two Dickinson men arrested in connection with area copper wire thefts

Two Dickinson residents are facing criminal theft charges after Dickinson Police arrested them in connection with several copper wire thefts in the area.

On November 23, police responded to reports of copper wire stolen from Fisher Industries and Dickinson Ready Mix. Investigators said the two crime scenes bore “similar characteristics” and were believed to be related.

Detectives identified two suspects and obtained search warrants for a Dickinson location in the 10 block of 7th Avenue East. According to police, the search revealed stolen property belonging to the businesses as well as other related evidence.

The two men are facing felony theft of property charges and are being held in the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

The investigation is continuing.

The Southwest Narcotics Task Force and Stark County Sheriff’s Office assisted Dickinson Police with the operation.