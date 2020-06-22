Two juveniles involved in stabbing incident in Minot

A 12-year-old male is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old male at Toads Ride and Shine in Minot on Monday around 1 p.m.

As officers arrived, the suspect and victim were said to be leaving in the same vehicle from the business when officers stopped them, according to the Minot Police Department. They say the 17-year-old received a small stab wound.

The victim was transported to Trinity for a non-life-threatening injury. The MPD says the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The suspect was referred to juvenile court for aggravated assault.

Due to this being a juvenile case, no further information is available at this time.

