BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 35-year-old Bismarck woman was arrested for child neglect after police found her high on methamphetamine and her two children staying in a motel room filled with garbage, old food, and numerous forms of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arresting affidavit, police responded to a call regarding a fight that was occurring at the Bismarck Motor Motel around 8:46 p.m. on July 7. Upon arrival, officers quickly determined that one of the suspects, the 35-year-old woman, was displaying signs of having recently ingested methamphetamine.

Police stated that the woman was speaking at a fast and elevated pace, was unable to keep her body still, and had exaggerated body movements. When asked if she could keep her body still for 30 seconds, she was only able to stay still for 3.

After finding out the woman was staying at the motel with her two kids, police asked if she was the only one watching them, which she confirmed with police.

Officers then asked if they could go into her motel room, which she allowed them to do. Police then found the room to be in a state of total disarray.

According to police, the room was filled with garbage and old food that was piled up. They also found numerous forms of drug paraphernalia which included the following: a syringe, a metal tray with methamphetamine residue, an orange pen tube, a clean clear plastic stamp baggie, and a piece of tin foil with suspected burnt fentanyl residue on it.

Due to the woman’s intoxicated state, filthy motel room, and possession of drug paraphernalia, they arrested the woman and charged her with child neglect.

The woman is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Child Neglect (Class C Felony)

Ingesting a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor) – 2 Counts

A Class C Felony in North Dakota carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A Misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and up to a $3,000 fine.