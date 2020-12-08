Two men accused of firing shots in south Bismarck wanted for attempted murder

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

Two North Dakota men are wanted for attempted murder in connection to an early December shooting incident in Bismarck.

Court records show 18-year-old Dayson Lawrence of Bismarck and 18-year-old Chaseon Stagl of Grand Forks are charged with attempted murder, a class A felony.

In an affidavit filed to South Central District Court, police say they interviewed a man who said shots were fired at him out of a moving vehicle in the early morning of December 2nd.

Police say they located the vehicle believed to be used in the shooting, and an interview with the vehicle’s owner led them to suspect Lawrence and Stagl were responsible for the shooting.

The victim told police he had injuries he believed were from BBs. Police say they also found a bullet hole “from a larger caliber bullet” in the victim’s car.

Each class A felony attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

