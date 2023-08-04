WING, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men, Robert Haider of Dickinson and Brent Ellis of Bismarck, were arrested for allegedly breaking into and robbing a bar in Wing, Red’s Lucky Spur, back in July.

According to the arresting affidavit, police responded to the bar early in the morning on July 30 for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, police noticed that the back door was wide open and that a side window of the bar had been broken.

The owner of the bar stated two dart boards inside the bar had been broken into (which contained $1,400) and that the following were stolen:

72 frozen pizzas – $756

14 packages of cheese bread – $350

6 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes – $293

2 cases of alcoholic beverages – $50

Security footage from inside the bar showed that two men had been walking through the bar at about 4:09 a.m. and through an investigation police were able to identify Robert Haider.

According to police, on August 3 they confronted Haider regarding the incident who admitted to doing the crime with Ellis. Police then tracked down Ellis and detained him in Bismarck.

Police stated that while they were detaining Ellis, a K9 gave a positive alert on his vehicle. Police then found 7.09 oz of methamphetamine, 17 boxes of Marlboro cigarettes, and multiple Glen Ullin Bank cash bags that contained $4,200 in US currency.

Police at the time were also investigating a burglary at a location in Glen Ullin, which both Ellis and Haider admitted to doing. Ellis admitted to using the stolen money to buy methamphetamine that day, which was found in his vehicle.

Both Haider and Ellis are currently being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center with Ellis being charged with the following:

Possession with intention to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine (Class A Felony)

Burglary-Night (Class B Felony)

Theft-Possession of $1,000-$10,000 (Class C Felony)

Haider is being currently charged with Burglary (Class C Felony) and Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property (Class B Felony)

A Felony Jury Trial for Haider has been scheduled for November 22 in Morton County while a date has not yet been set for Ellis.