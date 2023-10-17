BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two suspects after multiple homes and vehicles in Burleigh County were fired upon by a weapon this weekend.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the arrests were made around 4:00 p.m. today and a firearm has been seized by investigators with a joint investigative effort between local agencies.

If you are a homeowner please check the exterior of your residence for bullet holes. Anyone who discovers damage outside of city limits please contact the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone residing in the city please contact Bismarck Police.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide more details as new information becomes available.