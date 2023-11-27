BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Two people, Skylar Chase (a 29-year-old man from New Town) and Brandy Foote (a 29-year-old woman from Parshall), were arrested in Bismarck early Sunday morning after police found methamphetamine and fentanyl on them during a traffic stop.

According to arresting affidavits, the traffic stop occurred around 2:07 a.m. when an officer noticed that Foote had a suspended ID and was operating the vehicle, with Chase sitting in the passenger seat.

Foote was then arrested for Driving Under Suspension (Class A Misdemeanor) with the officer then receiving permission from Chase to search his person. According to police, the officer found a small black case containing methamphetamine in Chase’s jack pocket as well as a pen tube which Chases admitted he used to ingest meth.

The officer then arrested Chase for Possession of Methamphetamine (Class A Misdemeanor) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Felony).

In the glovebox of the car, the officer found a jar containing several small blue pills which they identified as fentanyl. Foote admitted that she had purchased the fentanyl earlier that day.

Police then also charged Foote with Possession of Fentanyl (Class A Misdemeanor).

The two are currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center with initial appearances scheduled for today.