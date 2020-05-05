Breaking News
Two people wanted on Minnesota assault/murder warrants being held in Ward County jail

Two people wanted in connection to a fatal shooting and house fire near Bemidji, Minnesota are being held in the Ward County jail.

Minnesota authorities believe Travis Gunning and Rebecca Lockman were allegedly involved in a shooting in the early morning hours of May 3 that killed one person and wounded another.

Also, a fire at the home 10 miles west of Bemidji was deliberately set, according to investigators.

Gunning is being held for Minnesota authorities on charges of first degree assault/murder, while Lockman is being held on charges of aiding an offender (first degree assault/murder).

On May 3, Beltrami County deputies responded to reports of gunshots and a fire at the home outside of Bemidji. The house was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived and a body was found after the fire was extinguished.

Another person who was apparently in the home was found outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a Bemidji hospital for treatment.

