MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals.

According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota Lounge. At the location, the police were able to take the suspect into custody, as well as transport the two victims who were shot to the hospital for what are currently believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Theophris Drake, a 39-year-old Minot man. He is currently being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Terrorizing. Once taken into police custody, he was brought to the Ward County Jail, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.