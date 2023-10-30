GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — University of North Dakota officials are asking for help identifying a suspect who was brandishing and pointing a gun at people around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near the campus.

According to university police, the incident occurred at a private residence at 3000 University Avenue at the ATO Fraternity with witnesses stating that they saw a man with a gun at the residence. The man left the residence on foot and proceeded northwest along Cambridge Street and then into a nearby church parking lot.

Initial police reports described the male as 5’8” to 6’ feet tall, wearing a purple top with a camouflage vest, jeans, and black shoes. It is currently unclear if the suspect has any affiliation with UND.

Police then investigated the area and discovered an Airsoft replica pistol under a trash dumpster near the church parking lot where the suspect was last seen. It is believed that the replica weapon is likely what was carried and brandished by the suspect, according to police.

If you have any further information about the suspect, please contact the UND Police Department at 701-777-3491.

