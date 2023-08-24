UPDATE: 8/24/23, 9:55 a.m.

The Minot Police have identified the man who was found but is not releasing his name at this time.

ORIGINAL: 8/24/23, 9:39 a.m.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The body of a 30-year-old man was found deceased by Minot Police early this morning near the 700 block of 31st Avenue SW.

According to the City of Minot, police responded to the area around 6:52 a.m. when reports of a body lying motionless on the boulevard began coming in.

At this time the cause of the man’s death as well as his identity is unknown.

The Minot Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.