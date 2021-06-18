Update: Minot police looking for second suspect in connection to stabbing, one suspect has been charged

An arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing incident involving a 65-year-old man that took place at an NW Minot hotel on June 17.

The Minot Police Department arrested Timothy Hagan in the evening hours of June 17, 2021 for charges stemming from this incident. He was charged with Terrorizing, Felonious Restraint, Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Assault.

The assault occurred early Thursday morning when Minot Central Dispatch received a report of a male subject who had been stabbed multiple times. Officials say the assault took place in a hotel room. The victim fled the attack and received first aid from other hotel guests, hotel staff, and officers who arrived on the scene.

The victim is expected to survive.

Minot police investigating a stabbing incident

Warrants have been issued for Kerviona Bailey for Terrorizing, Prostitution, Felonious Restraint, and Kidnapping.

All of these charges are in reference to this incident. Bailey is still at large. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bailey, please contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.