A 24-year-old man involved in a stabbing at Mandan’s Walmart is now facing charges related to the incident.

Hilario Flores is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and terrorizing. Both Class C felonies.

Flores was initially a person of interest in the case. He was brought into custody Tuesday and held on unrelated charges.

The victim of the attack, received a minor laceration to one arm, a superficial wound to the back of his head and a laceration to his neck which did require stitches.