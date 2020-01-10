Velva woman accused of sexually assaulting 3 young boys

A husband looking through his wife’s cell phone for evidence of an affair uncovered an explicit video of his wife and a young boy.

Court documents state 31-year-old Katie Heidinger of Velva told authorities that from August 2019 to January 2020 she engaged in inappropriate behavior with three young boys.

She’s accused of taking videos and photos of herself sexually assaulting the boys and saving them on her cell phone, as well as sending them to a man she was having an affair with.

Heidinger is charged with three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, Possession of Prohibited Materials and Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a minor.

These charges are punishable with up to life in prison.

The man Heidinger is accused of sending the images to is also charged in court.

Derrick Walker of Minot is charged in Ward County with three counts of Possession of certain materials prohibited.

Images and videos were also found on his cell phone during the investigation.