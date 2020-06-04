Warrant out for man accused of theft, defrauding creditors

Correction: We erroneously reported Fleck’s age as 49. He is 50.

A man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges. There is a warrant out for the arrest of 50-year-old Corey Fleck, of Flasher.

He’s accused of theft and defrauding secured creditors, a Class B felony and a Class C felony.

According to an affidavit, on May 13, farm equipment was reported missing from the Dawn Fleck estate.

Morton County authorities were able to track down the equipment at another a farmstead.

The apparent buyer told authorities Corey assured him that the equipment was free of liens and that person wrote Fleck a check in the amount of $37,000.

Documents show the check was personally deposited by Corey at a bank in Morton County.

The Dawn Fleck estate did not receive funds from the sale.

In November of 2019, Corey was charged with six Class C felonies and one Class B felony for theft and defrauding secured creditors.

In July of 2019, Corey was charged with seven Class A misdemeanors for animal abuse and neglect. Currently, there is a warrant out for his arrest for the new charges.

