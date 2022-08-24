Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — An arrest has been made on a Washington state man Tuesday evening for allegedly sending explicit images to a 12-year-old Dickinson girl.

Dickinson Police detectives began investigating a 19-year-old man on August 17 after a caller reported the man sending suspicious text messages to the girl.

The investigation revealed he had been texting and using Snapchat with the girl since July of this year and also sent explicit images.

The man was subsequently arrested for Promoting Obscenities to a Minor, which is a Class C Felony.

On August 24th, he was being held at the Southwest multi-County Correctional Center, awaiting a bond hearing. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Dickinson Police Department is urging parents to monitor their children’s electronic activity carefully and to utilize Parental Control features if the device allows it.

They also recommend that parents educate themselves on the functions of devices, apps, and internet safety.

Visit this website for parental resources or this website for interactive lessons for children.