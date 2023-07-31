WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Watford City man, Dylan Lobato, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a female taxi driver and another woman earlier in July.

According to the Watford City Police Department, the incident occurred on July 11 around 12:30 a.m. when police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street North for a report of an attempted sexual assault on a female taxi driver. Minutes after receiving the first call, a second call came in regarding a possible burglary and another attempted sexual assault from another woman about seven blocks away.

Police spoke with both women who gave similar descriptions which matched that of an individual who later was identified as Dylan Lobato.

According to police, during the investigation, they determined that Lobato allegedly had called the taxi cab driver for a ride and then attempted to force himself on her after threatening her with a large knife. The woman was able to stop the assault and fled the vehicle. Lobato then stole the taxi cab and left the area.

In the stolen cab, Lobato then apparently traveled to the 700 block of 2nd Street NE, broke into another vehicle, and then entered a nearby home where he attempted to sexually assault the woman who owned the home.

The woman was able to fight Lobado off and cause him to flee from the home.

Police were able to locate Lobato following their investigation, and on July 28, arrested him and took him into custody on the following charges:

Gross Sexual Imposition – Sexual Contact – Force (Class A Felony)

Burglary (Class B Felony)

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Sexual Assault – Offensive Contact (Class A Misdemeanor)

Two Counts of Wearing masks during commission of a criminal offense (Class A Misdemeanor)

Lobato is currently being held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility on two $50,000 bonds with a preliminary hearing set for August 31.