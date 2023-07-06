WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 47-year-old Williston man was arrested on June 30 for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating the situation when they received a report of a minor being sexually abused. Upon investigating, officers arrested Clinton McKinney and charged him with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor (Class AA Felony).

A Class AA Felony is punishable by up to life in prison without parole.

With McKinney now behind bars, officers are continuing to investigate the situation. Officers stated that McKinney is originally from Colorado, but has lived in several other locations before moving to Williston.

Due to this, the Sheriff’s Office is working to determine if there are other unreported sexual crimes that may have been committed by McKinney.

They are asking that anyone in the public that may have information to provide, to please contact Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry at 701-713-3546. To submit a tip anonymously, you can do so via NDTIP by texting the keyword NDWILLIAMS and your message/tip to 847411 or submitting a tip online via https://bit.ly/NDTIPwebformWC.