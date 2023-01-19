WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Williston man (Joshua Sanders) has been arrested for terrorizing and holding a woman he was dating against her will after the man threatened the woman because he did not like her physical appearance.

According to an affidavit, on roughly December 16th Sanders and the woman he was dating were staying at a house in Williston owned by a third party. That night, Sanders became very upset with the woman due to her physical appearance.

Sanders then grabbed some knives and began using a throwing-style motion with then telling the woman that he was going to kill her and himself. It was at this point that Sanders blocked the woman within a room and would not let her leave.

Police say that this went as far as Sanders pinning the woman down and not allowing her to get up or move her arms.

After she was finally released, the woman hid in the bathroom and attempted to call a friend, but Sanders immediately knocked the phone from her hand, breaking the phone. The woman was then forced by Sanders to remain with him at all times for the next two to three days.

The woman was then able to remove herself from Sanders and fled the state of North Dakota.

It was not until January 10, 2023 that the woman reported that Sanders had done this to her. With the third-party house owner confirming the incident.

Sanders was then arrested on January 13 and is currently charged with Terrorizing (Class C Felony) and Felonious Restraint (Class C Felony) and is being held at the Williams County Detention Center.