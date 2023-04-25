BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 31-year-old Williston man was arrested on Sunday, April 23, after breaking a protection order that was placed on him by a woman in Bismarck.

According to the police affidavit, police responded to a terrorizing report in Bismarck around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday that was called in by a woman who had a protection order in place against a Williston man, Kenneth Bailey. The order came from a previous incident that occurred in Mandan where Bailey threatened the woman.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the woman who stated that Bailey confronted her about seeing a male friend of hers and that if she did not stop talking to him he would “find and kill them both.”

The woman shared that Bailey had threatened her in the past with a crowbar and found out where her children go to school without her telling him. She told officers that Bailey made her fear for her life and that she believed he was capable of following through with his threats.

According to police, they then confirmed with Morton County that a protection order had been served to Bailey and that the confrontation with the woman meant he was in direct violation of the order.

Bailey was then arrested and charged with the following:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Violation of an Order Prohibiting Contact (Class A Misdemeanor)

Bailey is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a bond of $2,500.