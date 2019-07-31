Williston man charged with murder after hit and run

A murder charge has been filed against a Williston man accused of running over three people with his vehicle.

Steven Rademacher is accused of murdering a man, who is his next-door neighbor.

A court affidavit says witnesses at the scene claimed Rademacher was yelling at the group before he got in his car.

The crash happened around 9 pm on Monday night.

Witnesses claimed Rademacher took off at a high rate of speed before flipping a u-turn and coming back to drive into the group of people.

Rademacher is set to go before a judge in William’s County Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing.

