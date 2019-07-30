Williston man expected to be charged with murder in a hit and run

Williston Police say a man is expected to be charged with murder after he allegedly ran over three people with his car Monday night.



The three people hit by the car were transported to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead. Two others were treated for non-life threatening injuries



Williston Police say the suspect and the man who died were neighbors.

Law enforcement say they’re still investigating, and they don’t know if the crash was deliberate in targeting the victim at this time.



The call came in to Police at about 9 pm Monday night in the 500 block of 7th Ave West in Williston.

The report said several adults were struck by a vehicle.

BCI, Williston Police, Highway Patrol Williston Fire and Ambulance William’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Management all help investigate the accident.