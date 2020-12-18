Williston man sentenced to three years in prison for deadly fight outside bar

A Williston man charged with manslaughter after a deadly bar fight was sentenced to prison.

Court records show Justin Crites, who was found guilty of manslaughter in August, was sentenced to three years in prison. He was given credit for 182 days already served.

The sentence also includes five years of probation following Crites’s prison term.

Court documents say Crites punched Jay LePage in the face outside of The Shop bar in Williston on May 4th, 2019. LePage, who fell backward and struck his head on cement, died three days later.