Williston man to serve prison time for murder charge

A man from Williston accused of shooting and killing a man in 2019 will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

Court records show Reginald Toussaint was sentenced in Northwest District Court on Tuesday.

He received a 30 year prison sentence, with ten years suspended. Toussaint was given credit for 594 days already served.

Authorities accused him of shooting Cesar Pineda in the chest in September of 2019 at a Williston hotel.

Toussaint first pled not guilty to the class AA felony in October of 2019. He changed his plea to guilty in January of this year.

