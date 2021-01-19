Williston woman accused of killing her baby changes plea

A Williston woman accused of killing her baby has changed her plea.

18-year-old Hannah McMillin’s one-month-old son was found not breathing at a Williston hotel in April of 2019.

At the time, McMillin and her husband, 27-year-old Tank McMillin, were each charged with child abuse.

The baby was found on a hotel bed underneath a pile of pillows, with bruising over parts of his body.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, the baby died from smothering.

His death was ruled a homicide.

In new developments, on the day her trial was scheduled to begin, McMillin entered a guilty plea.

She is facing a felony murder charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in jail.

The father, Tank, pled guilty to child abuse in October and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.