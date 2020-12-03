Wisconsin man leads police on pursuit through North Dakota and Montana

A Wisconsin man led police on a pursuit through North Dakota and Montana after he fled during a traffic stop for allegedly not paying for gas in Gladstone Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an officer attempted to stop Travis Hahn, of Wisconsin, on I-94 near Belfield for not paying for gas at a business in Gladstone.

Hahn didn’t stop, and officers used a tire disabling device, flattening three of the four tires.

Police say he led them into Montana, where Montana authorities took over. After conducting a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Hahn was charged with fleeing a law enforcement officer and driving under revocation in Montana.

Charges are pending in North Dakota.