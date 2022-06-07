EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A 57-year-old northwestern Minnesota woman is of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque.

Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

A bystander quickly put out the fire and the damage was minimal. There were no injuries.

The woman was arrested on two counts of first-degree arson. Police did not forward any other charges to Polk County’s prosecutor.

The suspect, from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, is being held in jail on $5,000 bail, police said.