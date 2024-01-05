BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo woman, Gabriela Samaniego, was arrested Tuesday night after she chased another woman with a knife in Bismarck.

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred around 8:58 p.m. when Samaniego and the woman got into an argument, causing Samaniego to become upset and pull a knife out of her pocket.

Samaniego then threatened to assault the woman causing her to flee the area with Samaniego following her.

Upon arrival, police spoke with both women and found the knife on Samaniego’s person. She was then arrested and charged with Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).

A felony jury trial has been scheduled for April 24.