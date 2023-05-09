BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 30-year-old Fargo woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly terrorizing and spitting at the staff of Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

According to the arrest affidavit from Burleigh County, police responded to the Sanford Hospital emergency room for a report of a woman, Brianna Oslowski, being combative with one of the doctors, a nurse, and a security guard. Oslowski was at the hospital seeing a psych doctor and had been discharged from the hospital at that time.

Upon arrival, officers detained Oslowski and placed her in a squad car. According to the affidavit, she then stated that she spit on two of the people in the room (the security guard and the nurse). Oslowski then said that she swung at the doctor with the intent to hit him. She claimed she wanted to “slit his throat so he would die.”

Both the security guard and nurse confirmed that Oslowski spit on them and that she swung at the doctor as well. The doctor stated that they felt fearful for their life.

Oslowski is now being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Contact by Bodily Fluids of a Health Care Facility Employee or Contractor (Class C Felony)

A Class C Felony carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.