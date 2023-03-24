WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman was killed on Wednesday in Watford City after police responded to an incident involving two individuals with gunshot wounds.

According to Watford City Police, officers reported to an apartment in the 700 block of Main Street N. around 11:42 p.m. regarding a man and a woman who both sustained gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to the McKenzie County Hospital. The man had only suffered minor injuries while the woman died from her injuries.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident related directly to those involved and no charges have been reported by police as of now. No names have been released at this time either.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Watford City Police Department at (701) 842-2280.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.