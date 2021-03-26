Woman seriously injured, arrested for DUI in Cass County crash

Crime Tracker

A Gardner woman allegedly driving under the influence sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash just south of Argusville on Friday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 53-year-old woman was driving a Trailblazer in the left lane next to a 37-year-old man driving a Freightliner, when the woman crossed the center line and sideswiped the driver’s side of the trailer. She then overcorrected and entered the median.

Troopers say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was extricated from her vehicle. Her car was totaled during the crash. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The man’s truck suffered minimal damage, and he was not injured in the crash.

The woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of
alcohol.

The crash is still under investigation.

