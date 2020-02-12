Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Daily Pledge

The Daily Pledge, February 12

Daily Pledge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ms. Hsu’s ELL class at Jefferson Elementary in Dickinson ND.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

America's Top Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

Fishing Maps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

Tax Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

Epilepsy Diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge