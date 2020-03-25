The Daily Pledge, March 25

The Daily Pledge of Allegiance on Good Day Dakota comes from Ray Elementary School.

They used Zoom meeting to gather approximately 125 members of the elementary school together for morning announcements and the Daily Pledge. Principal Bernadette Perdue says it was the first time a lot of students had seen each other in several days. She says there was a lot of smiling and waving as they reconnected with friends in this “new normal”.

Great job kids! You can email us your daily pledge to ndfirst@kxnet.com