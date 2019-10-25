The Daily Pledge, October 25

Mrs. Stone’s class at Bakken Elementary in Williston sends us today’s Daily Pledge of Allegiance.
We appreciate all the awesome videos sent in from schools across North Dakota! You can email us your pledge videos to ndfirst@kxnet.com
by: Tia StreeterPosted: / Updated:
Mrs. Stone’s class at Bakken Elementary in Williston sends us today’s Daily Pledge of Allegiance.
We appreciate all the awesome videos sent in from schools across North Dakota! You can email us your pledge videos to ndfirst@kxnet.com