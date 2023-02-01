BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — When many of us think of great composers, our minds tend to drift to European gentlemen like Mozart, Bach and Beethoven. But the truth is there are plenty of other classical composers whose works can be shared — including those of many American women. The latest musical selection at the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra is focused on highlighting contributions from some of our own wonderful women.

The concert will take place at the Belle Mehus Auditorium, and feature multiple pieces from female American composers. It begins with a number entitled “Parachute Dancing” by Libby Larsen, honoring a Renaissance court dance in which dancers would take short hops before leaping off walls with umbrella parachutes.

Following the homage to parachute dancing, the Symphony will present the premiere of Amy Beach’s “Maria Stuart” featuring Soprana Tammy Hensrud. Lian Curtis, The Women’s Philharmonic Association and Founder of the Amy Beach Society, asked Tammy Hensrud to premiere the recently-transcribed work to a symphony orchestra, and she chose the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony to do just that.

This premiere performance is succeeded by a performance of “Tovaangar: Coronation of Chaos.” This symphonic ensemble was created as a tribute to the Tongva (the first residents of the land of southern California) and the land they inhabited.

There will still be male representation during the concert, however, with a performance of “Songs of the Auvergne: Series 1” by Joseph Canteloube. After a brief intermission, the show will conclude with a rendition of African-American composer Florence Price’s “Symphony in D Minor.”

The symphony will begin on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the show can be purchased using this link. To learn more about the American Women show at Belle Mehus, visit this page.