BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Mark your calendars — young ND-grown country star Savanah Benz is coming to the Laughing Sun Brewery on Thursday, March 2.

KX News has interviewed Savanah Benz before — a young country star who seeks to both bring a new face to the genre while remaining true to its roots. Currently, she balances her college education with trips back and forth to Nashville to record her original music, and has appeared on stage with artists like Brandon Jones, Julia Cole, and David Lee Murphy. A North Dakota native, she frequently tours the state to remain close to home.

During the concert, Benz will be bringing her down-home style of country music to the brewery, while guests can enjoy the venue’s craft beer and BBQ. She’ll be playing on and off for three hours, beginning at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 10:00.

This event is free for anyone to attend, but we encourage you to support the venue hosts in lieu of a concert fee. For more information about Benz’s appearance on the Laughing Sun’s stage, visit this link.