BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In the story of Magic: The Gathering, the Phyrexians have been a constant threat. From surviving the destruction of one world to spreading and overtaking another, they’ve been such a constant hallmark of the game’s lore that the company behind MTG has released an entire guide article explaining their history.

The brand new set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, brings a whole new assortment of Phyrexian fare to the game, and people are excited to finally Compleat (Magic joke, it makes more sense in context) their collection of these mutant machine monstrosities. Due to the power and rarity of some of these new additions, however, collecting them all can be a pricey matter. But which cards are the big-ticket items from the set that collectors are looking to pay top dollar for?

We took the average pre-order prices of the five most expensive cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One (as averaged from the current lowest and highest prices available on popular Magic sale sites TCGPlayer and Star City Games) and weighed them against one another to find out. Please note that when it comes to prices, we’ll be focusing on the base value of the card first and foremost when it comes to placement. Other rarities (like foil, Compleat, or the valuable Oil Slick) will be referenced, but do not necessarily guarantee a position on the list unless the original card is also costly. The most expensive possible price for the card will be listed after the basic price.

Both of these cards are hallmarks of old and new Phyrexian-themed sets, and appropriately enough, their prices are close enough to put them in the same position. Considering their nature as opposites to one another as well, it only felt right placing them next to each other on the list.

Phrexian Obliterator is actually a relic from an earlier themed pack (New Phyrexia), but one that has stood the test of time and received a new version in All Will Be One. This dangerous beast punishes anyone who damages it by forcing them to remove their own cards from the game. Even if this creature is destroyed by damage, the person who destroys it would need to do so at a tremendous cost: five of their own cards on the field. That’s a penalty that not many people are willing to pay, and opponents may end up using their strongest destruction cards solely to remove Obliterator from the field without activating its effect.

Phyrexian Vindicator, on the other hand, is a new addition to the army, and fulfills a different purpose in decks — but an equally effective and dangerous one. While it does not have the punishing sacrifice effect of Obiterator, it has a great set of powers in Flying (which means only creatures with Flying or Reach can block it), immunity to damage, and the ability to redirect any hits it does take to other cards (including your opponent’s). These are both extremely powerful cards, and great additions to a deck focused on Black, White, or even both.

When it comes to prices, while the two may be similar in base cost, the Oil Slick Raised Foils have a much greater price difference: This version of Vindicator is one of the most expensive cards in the set, averaging at $135, while the Oil Slick variant of Obliterator is only $75-$80.

The ‘Mirran Swords’ are a famous series of cards dating back years in the history of Magic. They’re known for featuring two words (Feast and Famine, Body and Mind, Dungeons and Dragons, etc.), offering protection from two different colors of cards, and having two strong effects that occur should the sword’s wielder deal damage to an opponent. Sword of Forge and Frontier is the latest in this line of legendary weapons, and this time, it’s designed to help its wielder withstand the two most aggressive types the game has to offer.

(Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The combination of Red and Green protection is handy, as is the boost to Power and Toughness, but where these swords really shine is their extra effects. In this case, the extra Land is always appreciated, but exiling cards from the top of the deck can be risky if one doesn’t have the power to play them. Even if it does not see as much play as some of the more popular Mirran Swords like Feast and Famine or Hearth and Home, it’s certainly a welcome addition to the arsenal.

One major story aspect of the set is that many heroic Planeswalkers — super-powered individuals who can travel between the game’s various worlds — have been infected by the Phyrexian plague, transforming them into twisted ‘Compleated’ versions of themselves. And while none of the newly-perfected Planeswalkers have made this list, the powerful support card Ichormoon Gauntlet has quickly become one of the priciest picks in the pack.

(Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Without going into a full explanation of the rules of Planeswalkers, they each have a number of Loyalty Counters that can be gained or lost when activating their effects. Ideally, players want to keep this level high and unleash the Planeswalker’s incredible Ultimate Abilities, which can easily turn the tide of a game in their favor (taking multiple turns in a row, turning all of your cards indestructible, etc.). The Gauntlet grants all Planeswalkers the option to use their turn to distribute extra counters with the Proliferate ability, as well as the ability to remove 12 Loyalty Counters to grant you one extra turn. While some do not expect to see the Ultimate Ability used much (as many Planeswalkers used today have cheaper or far more devastating ones), the extra counters are also helpful — especially when one remembers that they can apply these benefits to Loyalty Counters to get their Planeswalkers’ Ultimate Abilities faster.

While not too many strategies really utilize enough Planeswalkers to make the most of Ichormoon Gauntlet, the decks that do want it will get an incredible amount of use out of the bonuses it provides. In particular, ‘Superfriends’ decks (which focus on using large numbers of Planeswalkers) will adore this card.

Many of the different Magic sets have what are known as ‘Cycles’ — a series of five cards, one for each color of the game, with a similar theme. Some examples of this include the ‘Hour Of’ cards from Hour of Devastation or the ‘Finale Of’ cycle from War of the Spark. The most intriguing cycle of cards in All Will Be One is the Dominus Cycle, which consists of five extremely strong creatures — all of which boast incredible effects that would be welcome additions to any deck with a similar theme. All of them are somewhat pricey, but Mondrak, Glory Dominus currently stands as the most expensive member of the group.

(Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Mondrak’s ability to duplicate tokens is an extremely valuable one, as seen in the fact that other cards that do the same are valued the same or even more than him (with the famous Doubling Season constantly hovering around $90 despite being printed many times). Putting this ability on a creature that can make itself indestructible makes it even more useful — and while Token generation is not used in many strategies, the ones that use it will easily find a way to include the Dominus in their decks.

Ironically, Mondrak isn’t the most expensive Dominus if we take into account all of the rarities. Drivnod, Carnage Dominus and Solphim, Mayhem Dominus just barely eke out Mondrak’s Oil Slick price. If one is willing to spend that much, though we’d assume an extra 5$ doesn’t make as much of a difference.

In the lore of Magic: The Gathering, there are Phyrexian Praetors, representing each color of the empire’s armies. Each of these Praetors was released years ago in older packs, and have all recently received new, updated versions in more recent sets. Many end up becoming the most expensive card in any set they’re featured in and fetch their own high price tags (the latest versions of the Black and Green Praetors go for at least $50 each). Continuing the cycle, it only stands to reason that Elesh Norn — the White Praetor and the Leader of the entire Phyrexian empire — would follow suit.

(Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The original version of Elesh Norn was nothing to scoff at, but this form is a major upgrade to many. The many benefits of it are easy to see: she has very strong Power and Toughness statistics for a creature of her cost, as well as Vigilance (meaning it can attack during your turn and still block opponents’ attacks with its monstrous Toughness during theirs). More notable, however, are her other abilities. Cards with ‘Enter-The-Battlefield’ (ETB) abilities are incredibly popular and widespread throughout the game’s many formats, and the ability to not only double yours and prevent an opponent’s from occurring are both extremely powerful effects. This makes Elesh a very valuable card for many decks (even those that don’t focus on these ETB effects), spiking her price even more.

Pricing Elesh Norn is difficult, however, due to the sheer number of different versions of her available. While many of the Praetors have two to three different versions of their cards, Elesh has six — the most of any other Praetor or card in the set. The most basic version of Elesh Norn costs an average of $45-50, but there are plenty of other versions, all of which have their own varied prices. Between the alternative art cards, as well as the ones printed in Phyrexian language and all of their respective foil versions, prices for a copy of Elesh Norn can go from $45 to $80, $120, or even higher. The priciest of all of these are the Manga Version with Step-and-Compleat Foil (bottom left), which is available for $190, and the Oil Slick Raised Foil version (bottom right), which currently boasts a nearly $300 price tag on every website.

Which Elesh Norn is the right one to invest in? We suppose that depends on your loyalty to Phyrexia — but personally, our correspondent states he will probably settle for the basic version. He’s always leaned more toward Green as his color of choice anyways.

While the prices of these cards are likely to change as time goes by, these initial numbers allow us to make a good guess as to which cards in the set will remain the most valuable for some time to come. Until then, though, we can’t wait to see what happens when they make their way to play tables across the world. Good luck on the battlefield! Just try not to get any oil on yourself… just trust us on that one.