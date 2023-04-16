BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Following the events of the previous Magic: The Gathering booster pack, the many worlds of the game are in grave peril. Many powerful heroes have fallen to the corrupting empire of Phyrexia (transforming into monstrous Compleated versions of themselves), and the ones who remain are fighting a battle they believe to be hopeless. With the help of their latest superweapon (Realmbreaker, a mutated tree that allows Phyrexia to send their forces into any world), the empire is now on the attack, seeking to transform every Plane into members of the collective. However, after years of constant conflict and battles with other major threats, the many different Planes are prepared for another — and March of the Machine, MTG’s latest set, details the Multiverse-wide conflict between the Phyrexian onslaught and the defenders of their respective worlds.

March of the Machine, in terms of story, is not just meant to be the last act for the Phyrexian empire, but for the current plot of Magic as well — and with such a triumphant end, it’s only to be expected that the set of cards brings many old and new aspects of the game together for one final clash. Before the booster pack officially becomes available at your local game store on April 21st, we’d like to highlight some of the most anticipated (and dreaded) aspects of the set that will be perfect to help you fight against the forces of Phyrexia — or join them. We don’t judge.

Fighting Phyrexia

The Enemy of my Enemy…

Desperate times call for equally desperate measures. Normally, the conflicting ideologies and personalities of many residents of the Multiverse would prevent them from teaming up in any normal situation — but the Phyrexian onslaught is anything but an ordinary circumstance. For now, at least, enemies and opposites are willing to put their differences aside to fight off the approaching tide of oil, leading to MoM featuring a host of ‘Team-Up’ cards featuring incredible powers and unexpected pairings.

It would seem that no matter what race you are in Magic, they can all come together to stand and fight against the Phyrexians — but the three partnerships formed above still aren’t the weirdest or most entertaining ones featured in March of the Machine. That honor would go to individuals who have paired up with the more feral residents of their Planes. It’s worth noting that the team-ups also count as members of both creature types, and will be welcome additions to ‘Tribal’ decks focusing on certain species of creatures — such as Dinosaurs, Vampires, or Humans — who utilize the same colors (Ghalta and Mavern, for example, will fit perfectly into Dinosaur Tribal’s array of White/Green/Red cards).

All Together Now

When you’re up against the seemingly never-ending army of mechanical monsters, you need all the help you can get — and there are plenty of game mechanics in MTG that play into the idea of strength in numbers. One of these is Convoke — which allows your creatures to help you pay mana costs for other cards, and is being reintroduced into the game in full force: MoM has brought an entire new army of Convoke cards to help the defenders come together and fight off the Phyrexian menace.

The latest entrant into this list of creature-focused powerups is Backup – which allows a creature entering the battlefield to share its powerful traits with allies. When a creature with Backup enters that battlefield, not only do they provide another with a permanent statistics boost, but also share their abilities with it for a turn.

The Planes Push Back

Under the guidance of Elesh Norn, the Phyrexian armies have moved on all kinds of different Planes, with the intent of corrupting and terraforming them into more parts of her glorious empire. Unfortunately, in doing so, she has also gravely underestimated the different worlds — who will not go down without a fight. It turns out that once the populace of a world unites against a potential threat capable of destroying the Multiverse (such as a scheming Dragon God or Eldritch abominations from the Blind Eternities), they’re not only more willing, but more ready and able to do it again. The struggles of each Plane to resist their invaders are detailed in the new Battle cards, which reward players who take the fight to their opponents.

In simple terms, when you play a Battle card, you choose an opponent, and put the card under their control with a number of ‘Defense Counters’ on it. Instead of attacking that player or Planeswalker, you or any other player can attack the Battle Card to remove these counters. When every counter is removed, the Battle Card flips over and returns in a new form to the player who originally activated it. This reward can range from anything to a powerful new weapon or extra creature to turn the tide of the rest of the game.

Although there isn’t too much support for Battles outside of the cards themselves at the moment, many are curious to see the impact they will have. As the newest type of card to be added to the game, they have large shoes to fill compared to the likes of Planeswalkers — but only time will tell whether they can live up to the hype.

Furthering Phyrexia

The Beginning of the End

Arguably the most anticipated new Phyrexian cards to emerge from March of the Machine are the latest iterations of the empire’s leaders. For each of the game’s five colors, there is also a Phyrexian Praetor — and many of them stand out as some of the most infamous cards in MTG’s history. At the time of writing, each Praetor has three iterations: an original card from New Phrexia (the first set that established their empire), a second version wandering a plane separate from the others, and now, what would seem to be their final variants. As an example, here are the three forms of Blue Praetor Jin-Gitaxias. From left to right: his earliest iteration in 2011’s New Phyrexia, his 2022 reappearance in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and the version set to be released in March of the Machine.

What makes these latest variants special is the fact that they can be transformed into a different kind of card known as a Saga. Each turn, Sagas gain Lore Counters, and activate certain special abilities. This is especially notable because unlike other finished Sagas (which are destroyed when they are completed), they return to the battlefield in their Praetor form. Looking again at the new Jin-Gitaxias provides an example of this — transforming him allows you to utilize the three effects of The Great Synthesis printed on the card’s backside. Should this Saga reach step three without being destroyed, Jin will return to the battlefield as a creature, and can thus once again transform into The Great Synthesis, allowing players to use these amazing effects over and over again.

The potential for these new Praetors is immense, and players are hoping to include them in many decks — ranging from Phyrexians to Graveyard control to the unexpected Saga-based strategies expected to be coming soon thanks to an upcoming crossover event bringing them much-needed support.

Compleat Domination

While the different groups of fighters protecting the Planes aren’t fighting alone, neither are the Praetors — their constant evolution and innovation have also led to the corruption of more monsters and heroes throughout the Multiverse. The nature of Phyrexia’s glistening oil means that it can seep into and corrupt anyone, no matter how strong they are. Unfortunately for the resistance, that even extends to some of their mightiest defenders.

All Will Be One saw the release of ‘Compleated’ Planeswalkers — and now, the same infection that infected them has spread to more creatures, and can take hold at the most dangerous of times. Many powerful monsters and characters from Magic’s history can also fall victim to the Phyrexian’s corruption — provided you pay a slight Mana fee to infect them.

Often times, the price to Compleat one of these new transformable legends can be costly, but the rewards are frighteningly effective. Nowhere is this clearer than Etali, Primal Sickness — where a hefty summoning and transforming price results in a creature that both cannot be destroyed by conventional means and can end a game in a single, unblocked strike. While these are some of the clearest examples of corrupted legends, there’s one more that’s definitely worthy of notice. In the history of Magic, an Elemental named Omnath has had four different cards — and in each version, he has gained an extra color of Mana. March of the Machine has finally gifted Omnath his fifth and final color — as well as managed to twist him into a weapon of Phyrexia.

Incubation Nation

How do the Phyrexians create their armies so fast? In terms of lore, it is because their bio-mechanical nature allows them to be rapidly created, trained, and re-used should they fall in battle. In March of the Machine, players have their own way of simulating this process with the new Incubate mechanic.

To simplify the idea, Incubate allows the player to make an ‘Incubator’ token with a certain number of counters on it equal to the Incubate number on the card (for example, Incubate 3 would mean to create an Incubator with three counters on it). By paying two Mana at any time, the player can then transform this Incubator into a Phyrexian creature with a power and toughness equal to the number of counters on the card (meaning the Incubate 3 mentioned above would create a 3/3 Phyrexian).

While Incubators may seem like a slower way of producing an army than simply casting creatures, the ability to activate them for a low Mana cost and the fact that they double as Artifacts (which have many uses in MTG) and can be saved for later plays instead of immediately hitting the battlefield makes them useful in a variety of situations. More support cards from MoM also allow these tokens to transform and grow far more dangerous than they may seem at first glance.

Whichever side you take in the Multiversal conflict, there are also plenty of surprises to be had in each pack. Of particular note is the ‘Multiverse Legends’ series — reprints of famous cards from the history of MTG fighting both for and against Phyrexia, given special alternate art and card styles based on their home Plane (including the original forms of the Praetors).

A typical Set Booster for the pack will include the following:

One Multiverse Legends card

At least one Battle card

One foil card of any rarity

Two ‘Wild Cards’ of any rarity (including cards exclusive to Jumpstart Booster Packs, Commander decks, or More Multiverse Legends)

One basic land or full-art basic land card, with or without foil

One double-sided Phyrexian common or uncommon card

Two ‘connected’ common cards

Two ‘connected’ uncommon cards

One art card

One card from this list, a token, helper card, or advertisement card

For those willing to spend more for a Collector Booster, there are other rare cards to be found — including exclusive foil cards and a chance at a limited-edition Serialized card. The ultimate prizes are special Serialized Praetors — who not only come numbered, but also possess unique art.

March of the Machine will be available in stores starting on April 21, but prerelease events will be hosted leading up to the event. Which mechanics are you excited for, and will you battle alongside the Defenders or aim to spread the glory of Phyrexia? Be sure to let us know!