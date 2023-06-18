BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that the original sets have been discussed (or, more specifically, the Power Nine), it’s time to discuss the history of booster packs in Magic: the Gathering. Booster packs have had a long history in not only MTG, but any card game — and as Pokemon players can tell you, opening a box and pulling out what lies inside has its own pleasures. However, while certain cards from these packs can become famous, it’s rare that an entire set becomes legendary in its own right. However, that’s exactly what happened with Arabian Nights, MTG’s very first booster pack.

Arabian Nights was themed after the plane of Rabiah, a setting directly taken from the setting of the classic collection of Middle Eastern folk tales known as One Thousand and One Nights, better known as the Arabian Nights (best known for featuring the tales of Aladdin, Ali Baba, and Sinbad the sailor). Based entirely on the novel, the set featured cards like Aladdin’s Lamp and Flying Carpet, and added a new batch of extremely powerful and game-changing strategies to the franchise. It eventually went down in history as the first major shake-up to the series, and at the time, was powerful to the point where people frequently invested in City in a Bottle for the sole purpose of preventing Arabian Nights cards from being used.

However, as famous as the booster pack is, there is very little chance that anything inside will be making a repeat appearance, primarily due to Wizards not owning the intellectual property it’s been taken from. The Rabiah Scale (which MTG’s Head Designer Mark Rosewater uses to rank how likely a Plane is to be revisited in the future) was not only named after this lost world, but ranks it as a Level 10 on the list — which implies that it will never be seen again without ‘a major miracle’. The reasons for this, however, go beyond the idea of the source material being in the public domain.

As part of a series of articles explaining his scales, Rosewater states that although Rabiah was liked at the time, there is little to build off in regards to almost every aspect of its design — it has almost no creative identity aside from One Thousand and One Nights, no game mechanics to place a larger focus on, and nothing to do with either the older or newer storylines of the game. In fact, according to the article, Rabiah itself was not meant to be an actual world as much as a way to explain the name of the set to begin with, and that the set designer was not trying to make a new world as much as bring the book to life. Although Rosewater goes on to say that a new Plane inspired by the same mythology is not out of the question in the future, he also makes it clear that “we’ll put our own spin on it, and it most likely won’t be Rabiah.”

The odd nature of the pack and Rabiah in general has not only given rise to one of the most intriguing sets in the history of Magic: The Gathering, but also one of the most expensive. Over 20 cards in Arabian Nights cost over $100, and the larger entries in the set cost upwards of hundreds and even thousands of dollars due to their notoriety or use. And in this article, we’ll be highlighting some of the treasures this deserted desert environment has to offer.

Below is a list of the five most expensive cards to come out of Magic: The Gathering’s first booster pack. All prices were recorded using data from the card pricing site MTGGoldfish.

Any MTG player with experience can tell you that Land can be used for more than just Mana. Cards like Buried Ruin, Westvale Abbey, and Maze of Ith have long seen use in different decks for their added benefits. The Lands of Arabian Nights have a strange selection of uses, from being incredible in nearly any deck to being highly specific (Elephant Graveyard, for instance, is extremely useful for Elephant decks, but these are almost nonexistent and grossly underpowered). One of these more specific Lands is Diamond Valley — which features a strong effect and a useful mix of mechanics.

Killing one of your own creatures for a small amount of life does not seem spectacular, but there are two major things to take into account here: the largest of which being the ability to sacrifice a card to Diamond Valley in combat. This way, if your creature is to die attacking or blocking, you can use it to gain extra Life instead while still stopping any additional damage from being dealt. On top of this, Diamond Valley can give a decent amount of life depending on the Toughness of your creature — which is also more than High Market, the only similar card, can do (although High Market can also be tapped for Mana). Decks that focus on gaining life — or better, that like to kill their own creatures to trigger effects like Grave Pact or Korvold, Fae-Cursed King — can get a lot out of the sacrificial outlet the Valley can provide.

There’s something about the phrase ‘Diamond’ that seems to make early Magic cards shine. Whether it’s Mox Diamond, Lion’s Eye Diamond, or Diamond Valley, they often end up fetching high prices on the secondary market. In general, Diamond Valley reigns supreme over even these, with an average price of around $865.

One of the most interesting parts of returning to old sets is not just looking at the most commonly-discussed cards from them, but also identifying older entries in the series that could be interesting in modern times or that are crippled by more modern interpretations of what could be a good strategy. One of these instances is Guardian Beast, which possesses a fairly interesting and effective power — but is held back by the passage of time and a change in what players expect from the cards which would benefit from it.

The ability to protect artifacts from destruction and control change is one that ironically has only grown in value over the years (especially because you would not need to tap it for any reason), and does fit into the colors of many popular Commanders who take advantage of Artifacts. However, the weakness comes from the fact that its indestructibility does not apply to Artifact Creatures, which a majority of Artifact-focused Commanders employ as their main victory condition — and the cost of acquiring this card doesn’t help its case.

If Guardian Beast offered its protection to Artifact Creatures, it could have become much more expensive, and still see plenty of play regardless — but even without taking that into account, the price of the card is nothing to scoff at. The price of Beast’s protection is a minimum of $895.

The Great Library in Egypt was once one of the largest and most important places of learning on the planet. However, after falling victim to a fire, enemy invasions, and vandalism, it has long since been destroyed. That’s not to say it doesn’t live on through other means, however — and while an appearance on a Magic card doesn’t really carry the same weight as the title of one of the seven Wonders of the Ancient World, it’s still worth a mention, especially because of the price tag this depiction holds.

Compared to some of the other cards we’ve seen that hold price tags in the thousands, Library of Alexandria’s effect is simple: not only can you play it for extra Land, but you can also use it to draw a card if you have exactly seven in the hand before using it. However, when one takes into consideration that players start the game with seven cards and then draw one, this can result in immediate extra draws at the beginning of the game, as well as on any turn where the player happens to have exactly seven at any given time. This, in turn, can lead to huge amounts of hand advantage. In most cases, the more cards you have, the better — and with Library of Alexandria, a player can frequently keep their hand full of options. It’s easy to see why this level of card gain would be such a draw to players (no pun intended), and as such, exactly why it has the notoriety it does.

In a previous article, we discussed the Power Nine — nine of the game’s most powerful and expensive cards. What you might not have known, however, is that some people consider Library of Alexandria the unofficial ‘tenth member’ of the set. If anything, the price tag on it is a fitting addition to the group, as a copy fetches a price of at least $2,200.

One of the main reasons that the plane of Rabiah will never see a return visit (outside of the copyright issue) is its reliance on and references to actual places, stories, and events. While earlier sets like this would use real settings like the Middle East or the Three Kingdoms period of China, as the game moved further into its’ own universe, these ideas were scrapped in favor of a more original and untethered franchise. And ironically, the most famous examples of real places depicted on MTG cards are not only the most expensive, but the most powerful. Library of Alexandria is one example, but nowhere is this more visible than Bazaar of Baghdad.

To really understand how powerful Bazaar of Baghdad is, one needs to take a look at an entirely different card game. In the history of Yu-Gi-Oh, the Spell card Graceful Charity has gone down as one of the game’s strongest Spells. Its effect allows you to draw three cards, then discard two of your choice. Not only does this allow players to move through your deck faster, but helps clean their hands of cards they do not need, and any Monsters that go to the Graveyard can then be brought back by the likes of Monster Reborn. To convert this idea into Magic, imagine if that card was not only allowed to have four copies instead of three, and that rather than be used once and discarded, it allowed you to do so every turn. While not as beneficial as Charity due to only drawing two and then discarding three, the ability to constantly get rid of unwanted cards and draw new ones is always appreciated. This is even more effective in a game like Magic — where plenty of cards allow players to cast Spells and Creatures from their Graveyards — and Bazaar remains a legal, playable card in many of the formats that would need it the most (particularly those where the Dredge mechanic sees frequent use).

Bazaar of Baghdad may be in an odd place competitively — above a majority of valuable cards but below the Power Nine — and a very expensive staple, but this doesn’t do anything to diminish its value. A copy of Bazaar will typically set players back at least $2,745, which is even more than some members of the Power Nine. On top of this, a near-mint condition version can even outprice our #1 entry on the list at $3,300. You’d have to do some Bazaar haggling of your own to find one for a decent price.

A set themed around Arabian stories would not be complete without mentions of the Jinn — powerful magical beings who are most commonly romanticized as Djinn or Genies. However, unlike the jolly wish-granters we see in modern media, the original mythos portrays many of them as less than generous, and a majority are solitary, tricky, or outright malicious. Nowhere is that clearer than in the Djinn series of cards from Arabian Nights — creatures who grant the user tremendous power at heavy costs. And while many of the Djinn now fetch good prices, the Black entry into this set (Juzam Djinn) is leaps and bounds above the rest, taking the title of the most expensive card from Arabian Nights.

Compared to more recent cards, Juzam Djinn doesn’t actually have the same power as some of the other expensive entries from the list (especially when compared to the likes of Bazaar of Baghdad and Library of Alexandria) — but it cannot be stressed that this demon played a very important part in the history of the game. In the early days of MTG, creatures were generally far less powerful than they are now (with 4/4 for 5 Mana being considered a ‘strong’ creature), or had immense costs that came with playing them. By contrast, Juzam Djinn was a massive 5/5 for 4 Mana (only 2 if you don’t notice the extra Colorless), giving it stats that are more in line with modern Demons, and was playable as early as turn 1-2 with cards like Black Lotus and Dark Ritual. On top of this, 1 Life per turn was not a very major cost when Djinn can end a game with four direct hits, and especially not when compared to the other prices some of the Djinn forced players to pay (the Blue Djinn, while stronger, also required sacrificing a Land). All of this led to Juzam being a monstrous staple of the game’s first era, and one that still has a degree of infamy to this day.

This is a rare case of nostalgia being the primary factor in the card’s cost, rather than effectiveness — but as the price tag shows, it doesn’t do anything to diminish just how near and dear the Djinn is to veteran players’ hearts. When this nostalgia is added to the introduction of the Old School format (which only allows older cards, once again making Juzam relevant) it serves to skyrocket him to the position of the most expensive card in the set, with an average market price of $3,190.

What do you think of these old cards from the history of MTG? Do you think Arabian Nights is deserving of its title as one of the game’s most expensive sets? Be sure to let us know!