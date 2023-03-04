NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Our network may be the host of the National Day Calendar, but every so often, there’s one that tends to span across the entire world, and be celebrated with more than just a quick mention or cheery article. In this case, while the National Day Calendar lists February 27 as National Strawberry Day, National Retro Day, and National Polar Bear Day (especially odd considering that polar bears aren’t native to the United States). However, worldwide, February 27th is known as Pokémon Day, in honor of the classic franchise’s founding day.

In order to celebrate, not only does the series release new additions to their many mobile games, but announce several new projects and events during their annual Pokémon Presents. This year, the updates came in the form of a short video which unveiled a huge assortment of new additions to our favorite parts of the Pokémon family.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Arguably the biggest news of the presentation was that the two most recent games in the franchise (Scarlet and Violet) will be receiving DLC (Downloadable Content) over the next year. The content itself will be split into two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Each of these DLC features brand-new Pokémon (five of which were revealed during the presentation), as well as the return of fan favorites.

During ‘The Teal Mask,’ players will be able to participate in a school trip to the land of Kitakami — which is full of rice paddies, apple orchards, and nature expanses full of old and new Pokémon. As they enjoy the street vendors and stalls during a village festival, they’ll also meet new friends and work to unravel the many myths and legends of the area. The beautiful Milotic, scheming Shiftry, and shockingly strong Vikavolt will also be returning from previous games.

The Indigo Disk will take players to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of the academy they attend, as exchange students. Not much else is known about this later addition, other than that it tells a story in two parts. Some of the older Pokémon making a return to the games include the lightning-fast Zebstrika, the mischievous Whimsicott, and the heavy-hitting Pseudo-Legendary Metagross.

The Teal Mask is expected to be released in Fall, and The Indigo Disk will follow during the Winter of 2023. Pre-orders are already open, and those who purchase the DLC before October 31st will receive codes for exclusive outfits and a rare Pokémon.

New Paradox Pokemon

Owners of Scarlet and Violet don’t have to wait until the DLC is released to see new additions to the games. Two new Paradox Pokémon from the past and future have already descended onto Paldea — the steam-spewing Walking Wake and the sharp-edged Iron Leaves.

Much like other Paradox creations, these two are based on famous popular creatures from the game’s history. Unlike the rest, though, they’re based on already powerful Legendary Pokémon. Iron Leaves is a mechanized form of the deerlike Virizion, and even fans of the olden days of Pokémon might recognize Walking Wake as a more monstrous version of Suicune, a member of the ‘Legendary Dog’ trio that first made their debut in 1999.

It’s currently possible to locate the two, but you’ve got to do it fast: Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are appearing in Scarlet and Violet in raid battles until March 12. If you’ve got a team of friends, or a Pokémon strong enough to take on these fearsome foes, we urge you to hunt them down before it’s too late. You’ll only be able to find one of the two depending on your game, so be ready to collaborate to snag them both!

Pokemon GO Connectivity

In addition, players of Pokemon GO can now connect their phone applications to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via Bluetooth. This allows players of both games to send postcards and receive additional items — but there are a few exclusive bonuses that can only be attained through this connection.

Most intriguing to many players is the ability to catch the rare Pokemon Gimmighoul in a new form. While they are normally seen inhabiting treasure chests, the new feature allows GO players to catch and send Gimmighouls in their ‘Roaming Form’ (which is unavailable in the Switch games) to Scarlet and Violet.

Furthermore, Pokémon GO’s postcards will now have a direct effect on one specific line of Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet — the Vivillon Line (consisting of Scatterbug, Spwepa, and Vivillon). When a Pokémon GO Player sends a postcard from a certain part of the world, it will cause wild members of the line to have a specific pattern associated with that area.

For example, if a postcard is sent from the southeastern United States, all Vivillon encountered for the next 24 hours are guaranteed to possess the ‘Modern’ pattern that is associated with the territory. A unique idea, but one that may not have the most use – unless one is a world traveler who also happens to enjoy collecting every pattern that the butterfly Pokémon has to offer.

New Products

It wouldn’t be a Pokémon release without the announcement of new products, and two particularly odd ones have been added to what the company has to offer: an advanced device and game designed to measure how much players sleep.

Not too much is known about Pokémon Sleep yet, but it is expected to launch in the Summer of 2023. The mobile app aims to track the player’s sleep patterns, allowing their wake-up time and sleep duration to directly affect gameplay. The game itself will respond to these sleep patterns by bringing Pokémon who share your own sleep patterns to the play area.

The second new addition to the family — a device known as the Pokémon GO Plus +, can not only allow players to engage in Pokémon Go without needing their phone, but comes with a Pokémon partner of its own — a Pikachu who will love you more as you sleep and even sing to you. It also implements new features from GO including automatic catching, and can even synchronize with Pokémon Sleep to better track one’s sleep patterns. Players of both Sleep and GO can also unlock an exclusive nightcap-wearing Snorlax in Pokémon GO using the device. The Go Plus + will be released on July 14.

Fans of the Pokémon Card Game can also look forward to a special variant of the game — the Classic. This new set includes multiple preconstructed decks and a variety of premium accessories and was designed to be a global standard for the game. Cards in the set range from early to modern favorites.

World Championships

The date and location of this year’s Pokémon World Championships have been announced. The tournament will be taking place on August 11-13 in Yokohama, Japan. Currently, the rule sets for Pokémon GO and the Pokémon Trading Card Game have been announced. Promotional art for the 2023 World Championships was also revealed.

Promotional Image for the 2023 Pokémon World Championships (Image Credit: The Pokemon Company)

A New Series

Finally, the Pokémon franchise announced a brand-new series being released on Netflix. Known as Pokémon Concierge, it will take place at a resort, and will be created using stop-motion animation. The trailer for the series can be viewed at this link.

Are you excited about these new announcements? What do you hope to see in the new downloadable content? Will you be purchasing any of the new merchandise? Feel free to let us know on Facebook, and stay tuned for more gaming news!